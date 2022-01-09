For the drive home in Wytheville: Rain showers early with mostly cloudy conditions late. Low around 20F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . A 15-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Wytheville today. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22. We'll see a low temperature of 11 degrees today. Today's co…
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
It will be a cold day in Wytheville, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Snow in the evening will yield to a mostly cloudy sky overnight. Low 12F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Cha…
Wytheville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Wytheville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. A 25-degree low …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Wytheville area. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Clear skies. Low 11F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Wytheville people should be prepared for temp…