Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 4, 2022 in Wytheville, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wytheville area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.