This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Partly cloudy. Low near 50F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Wytheville. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
