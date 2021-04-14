Folks in the Wytheville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2021 in Wytheville, VA
