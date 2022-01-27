Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Wytheville today. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2022 in Wytheville, VA
