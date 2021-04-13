 Skip to main content
Apr. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

Wytheville's evening forecast: A few clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wytheville area. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 68% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

