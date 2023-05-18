Folks in the Wytheville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.