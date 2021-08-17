Aug. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening in Wytheville: Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 67F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Wytheville Wednesday. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 69% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.