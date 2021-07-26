This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Wytheville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 20% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville
