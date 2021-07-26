 Skip to main content
Jul. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Wytheville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 20% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

