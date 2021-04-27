 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 27, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Wytheville. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.

