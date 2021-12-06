Dec. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening in Wytheville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Wytheville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 45 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.