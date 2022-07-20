Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 20, 2022 in Wytheville, VA

The Wytheville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 23% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
