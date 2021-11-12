Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 12, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Wytheville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 56 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.