Folks in the Wytheville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 79% chance of precipitation. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory until MON 3:30 AM EDT.