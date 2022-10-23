Oct. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Clear. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Wytheville will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.