 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sep. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

For the drive home in Wytheville: Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Wytheville community. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular