Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 15, 2022 in Wytheville, VA

Wytheville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.