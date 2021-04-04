 Skip to main content
Apr. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

Wytheville's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Wytheville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.

