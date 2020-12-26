 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 26, 2020 in Wytheville, VA

It will be a cold day in Wytheville, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 33 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until SAT 9:00 AM EST. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

