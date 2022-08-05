Wytheville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 79% chance of precipitation. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 5, 2022 in Wytheville, VA
