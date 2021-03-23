For the drive home in Wytheville: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Wytheville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
Wytheville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degr…
Wytheville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 de…
Wytheville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
This evening in Wytheville: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 43F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chanc…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are exp…
Wytheville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Wytheville area. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. The area will…
For the drive home in Wytheville: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarte…
Wytheville's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Wytheville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should…