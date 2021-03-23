 Skip to main content
Mar. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

For the drive home in Wytheville: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Wytheville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.

