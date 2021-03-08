Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 8, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Wytheville area. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.