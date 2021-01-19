This evening in Wytheville: Mostly cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 30F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. It will be a cold day in Wytheville Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Jan. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool temperatures will blanket the Wytheville area Tuesday. It should reach a bitter 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tod…
It will be a cold day in Wytheville, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Most like…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Wytheville today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Wytheville Sunday. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
This evening in Wytheville: A few clouds. Low 27F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Wytheville area Thursday. It loo…
Wytheville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low …