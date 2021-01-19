 Skip to main content
Jan. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening in Wytheville: Mostly cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 30F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. It will be a cold day in Wytheville Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.

