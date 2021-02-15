 Skip to main content
Feb. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: A steady rain early...then remaining cloudy with a few showers. Low 37F. SSE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Cool temperatures will blanket the Wytheville area Tuesday. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees tomorrow. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.

