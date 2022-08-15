Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 15, 2022 in Wytheville, VA

Wytheville will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 94% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until MON 7:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.