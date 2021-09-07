Sep. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening's outlook for Wytheville: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Wytheville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.