 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

Feb. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Snow likely. Low 27F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches. It will be a cold day in Wytheville Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 97% chance of precipitation. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from WED 7:00 PM EST until FRI 12:00 AM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics