This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Snow likely. Low 27F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches. It will be a cold day in Wytheville Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 97% chance of precipitation. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from WED 7:00 PM EST until FRI 12:00 AM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Feb. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville
