Oct. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Mainly clear. Low 43F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Wytheville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.