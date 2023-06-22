Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 93% chance of precipitation. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 22, 2023 in Wytheville, VA
