Nov. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Wytheville will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.