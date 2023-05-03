Wytheville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Wytheville could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2023 in Wytheville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dozens of downed trees, debris and damaged property littered the Great Neck section of Virginia Beach Sunday evening following a suspected tor…
Sunday’s storm left dozens of downed trees, debris and damaged property in its wake, prompting City Manager Patrick Duhaney to declare a local…
It appears enough people got the warning, as there were no injuries or fatalities from the storm.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wytheville area. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. The a…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Wytheville area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecaste…