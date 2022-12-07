Wytheville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 89% chance of rain. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until WED 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 7, 2022 in Wytheville, VA
