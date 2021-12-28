 Skip to main content
Dec. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening in Wytheville: Mostly cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low 58F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Wednesday, there is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.

