Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 6, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Wytheville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 57% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.

