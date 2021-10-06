Wytheville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 57% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 6, 2021 in Wytheville, VA
