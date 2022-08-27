Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
