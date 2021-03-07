Wytheville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 45 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 7, 2021 in Wytheville, VA
