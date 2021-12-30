Dec. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Partly to mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.