This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Partly to mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville
