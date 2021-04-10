Wytheville folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 62% chance. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2021 in Wytheville, VA
