This evening in Wytheville: Mostly clear. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Wytheville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville