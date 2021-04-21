Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 36% chance of rain. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2021 in Wytheville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Wytheville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. We'…
Wytheville folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees.…
This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Wytheville area will see highs in the 60s to…
For the drive home in Wytheville: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the …
Folks in the Wytheville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tod…
Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 39F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, tempe…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wytheville area. It looks like it will be a mild 63 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. We will s…
For the drive home in Wytheville: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low near 45F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. T…
Folks in the Wytheville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 61 degrees. We'll see a low temper…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wytheville area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperatu…