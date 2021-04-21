 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 36% chance of rain. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.

