Mar. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

Wytheville's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 25F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.