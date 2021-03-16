Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Wytheville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.