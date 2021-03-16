 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Wytheville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

