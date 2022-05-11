May. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

For the drive home in Wytheville: A few clouds overnight. Low 49F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.