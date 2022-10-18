Oct. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: A few clouds. Low near 30F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Wytheville Wednesday. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Wytheville could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.