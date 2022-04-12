This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Wytheville. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
