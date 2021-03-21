Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Wytheville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the East. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.