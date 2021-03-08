Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wytheville area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville
