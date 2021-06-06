 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jun. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

Jun. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening in Wytheville: Cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Monday, it will be a warm day in Wytheville. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 52% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics