Wytheville will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 1, 2023 in Wytheville, VA
