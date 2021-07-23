 Skip to main content
Jul. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening's outlook for Wytheville: A mostly clear sky. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Wytheville Saturday. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.

